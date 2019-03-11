Pearl Wine Co. is back with their wine education series. Want to learn more about wines? Expand your knowledge at Pearl Wine Co. with courses lead by in-house expert and Sommelier Jake Kokemor and enjoy special bites paired with each wine.
Introductory Spanish Wine Course Part II
Taste six styles of Spanish wines from different regions, paired with light bites. This class will take place on Wednesday, March 13th at 7:30pm.
Introductory French Wine Course Part II
Taste six styles of French wines from different regions, paired with light bites on Wednesday, March 20th at 7:30pm.
Learn the basics when it comes to tasting, buying, reading a wine label and more. The basics course will be on Wednesday, March 27th at 7:30pm.