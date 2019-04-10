Plantation Rum Dinner

Palace Cafe is hosting a Plantation Rum Dinner on Thursday, April 18 at 6:30pm. The night will begin at the Black Duck Bar that will feature the chef’s selection of hors d’oeuvres, while you enjoy the Black Duck Bar Punch.

Guests will then move to the Fleur de Lis Room for the seated dinner.

Menu:

First Course

Snapper “Wings”

curry leaf aioli, toasted peanuts, fresh herbs

paired with the Toasted Pecan Cocktail 

Second Course

Seared Scallop

coriander, pineapple-cane gastrique, pineapple chip

paired with the Stiggin’ Around Cocktail

Third Course

Smoked Lamb Shoulder

pomegranate molasses glaze, baby carrots, gremolata

paired with Spring Vacation Cocktail

Fourth Course

Baked Alaska

ginger-spice cake, bitter dark chocolate ice cream, candied ginger flamed with Plantation Rum Tableside

paired with a Neat Pour of Plantation 20th Anniversary Blend

Tags

View comments