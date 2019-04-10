Palace Cafe is hosting a Plantation Rum Dinner on Thursday, April 18 at 6:30pm. The night will begin at the Black Duck Bar that will feature the chef’s selection of hors d’oeuvres, while you enjoy the Black Duck Bar Punch.
Guests will then move to the Fleur de Lis Room for the seated dinner.
Menu:
First Course
Snapper “Wings”
curry leaf aioli, toasted peanuts, fresh herbs
paired with the Toasted Pecan Cocktail
Second Course
Seared Scallop
coriander, pineapple-cane gastrique, pineapple chip
paired with the Stiggin’ Around Cocktail
Third Course
Smoked Lamb Shoulder
pomegranate molasses glaze, baby carrots, gremolata
paired with Spring Vacation Cocktail
Fourth Course
Baked Alaska
ginger-spice cake, bitter dark chocolate ice cream, candied ginger flamed with Plantation Rum Tableside
paired with a Neat Pour of Plantation 20th Anniversary Blend