During the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the federal floods, Danny Robertshaw and Ron Danta rescued and placed 600 dogs in new homes. Since then, they have continued their mission, giving a fresh start to 11,000 dogs.
Join Gambit at Second Line Brewing for a special screening of Life in the Doghouse, a documentary detailing the men's heroic efforts, on Tuesday, July 9. A special "doggie social hour" kicks off at 6:30pm and the film screens at 7:30pm. Adoptable dogs will be on site and guests are encouraged to bring their furry friends.
For more details and to RSVP, check out the Facebook event.