Craft Beer Week 2019
Photo by David Prahl

Get your Louisiana craft on. Summer is near and that means trips to the beach, finding friends with pools, and cooling down in air-conditioned bars and breweries. Kick-off the season by celebrating American Craft Beer Week® with events from May 13-19 and checking out these crafty local experiences.

Get ‘Ready to Mingle’ at Crying Eagle Brewing Company in Lake Charles. A road trip to this taproom offers two levels of seating, courtyard space, corn hole and now Sunday brunch. 1165 E. McNeese, Lake Charles; cryingeagle.com.

Bike and brew. Hit the Tammany Trace and cycle to the Abita Brewery, which has been perfecting Louisiana craft beer since 1986. Take a tour of the brewery, admire the bottle cap art, and try out new creations in the taproom. 166 Barbee Road, Covington; abita.com.

Compete at the beach. Get your game on and work up a sweat on the sand volleyball courts, then cool down with a Canebrake beer at Coconut Beach. 100 Coconut Beach Ct., Kenner; coconutbeachla.com.

Rock it like Rockefeller at The Hermes Bar during a weekday happy hour (4-7 p.m.) featuring local craft beer. The bar snack menu lists Antoine’s famous baked oysters with the original Rockefeller preparation created by Antoine's in 1889. 725 St Louis St.; antoines.com/hermes-bar.

Have a gnarly experience at Martin Wine Cellar on May 24. A special pairing event will feature seven Gnarly Barley Beers with seven matching food pairings. 3827 Baronne St.; martinwine.com/event/gnarly-barley-pairing-experience.

Get crafty and happy at Deuce McAllister’s Ole Saint “2 for 1” Draft Beer Happy Hour, weekdays from 3-7 p.m. This French Quarter bar has more than 54 craft beers on tap. 132 Royal St.; olesaint.com.

Make new friends at Pal’s Lounge, voted best neighborhood bar for multiple years by Gambit readers. Their daily happy hour until 7 p.m. offers a variety of craft beers in bottles, cans and on tap. Check out the rotating food pop-ups, too. 949 N. Rendon St; www.palslounge.com.

Treat yourself to a tropical treat. To beat the summer heat, Nola Brewing created a Tangerine Wheat brew that is light-bodied with a citrus flavor. Available at local grocers and the Nola Brewing Tap Room. 3001 Tchoupitoulas St.; nolabrewing.com.

Shop and stock. After you check out some of Louisiana’s breweries and bars, visit Breaux Mart to fill your fridge with your favorite ales. 3233 Magazine St.; 315 East Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette; 2904 Severn Avenue, Metairie; 9647 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge; breauxmart.com.

Set a calendar alert for September 21, 2019, to attend the largest beer festival in the Gulf South region, Nola on Tap at New Orleans City Park. Sample 400+ local, national, and home-brewed craft beers while helping raise money for the Louisiana SPCA. www.nolaontap.org.

For information on Louisiana breweries visit libations.louisianatravel.com/breweries.

