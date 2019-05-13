Get your Louisiana craft on. Summer is near and that means trips to the beach, finding friends with pools, and cooling down in air-conditioned bars and breweries. Kick-off the season by celebrating American Craft Beer Week® with events from May 13-19 and checking out these crafty local experiences.
Get ‘Ready to Mingle’ at Crying Eagle Brewing Company in Lake Charles. A road trip to this taproom offers two levels of seating, courtyard space, corn hole and now Sunday brunch. 1165 E. McNeese, Lake Charles; cryingeagle.com.
Bike and brew. Hit the Tammany Trace and cycle to the Abita Brewery, which has been perfecting Louisiana craft beer since 1986. Take a tour of the brewery, admire the bottle cap art, and try out new creations in the taproom. 166 Barbee Road, Covington; abita.com.
Compete at the beach. Get your game on and work up a sweat on the sand volleyball courts, then cool down with a Canebrake beer at Coconut Beach. 100 Coconut Beach Ct., Kenner; coconutbeachla.com.
Rock it like Rockefeller at The Hermes Bar during a weekday happy hour (4-7 p.m.) featuring local craft beer. The bar snack menu lists Antoine’s famous baked oysters with the original Rockefeller preparation created by Antoine's in 1889. 725 St Louis St.; antoines.com/hermes-bar.
Have a gnarly experience at Martin Wine Cellar on May 24. A special pairing event will feature seven Gnarly Barley Beers with seven matching food pairings. 3827 Baronne St.; martinwine.com/event/gnarly-barley-pairing-experience.
Get crafty and happy at Deuce McAllister’s Ole Saint “2 for 1” Draft Beer Happy Hour, weekdays from 3-7 p.m. This French Quarter bar has more than 54 craft beers on tap. 132 Royal St.; olesaint.com.
Make new friends at Pal’s Lounge, voted best neighborhood bar for multiple years by Gambit readers. Their daily happy hour until 7 p.m. offers a variety of craft beers in bottles, cans and on tap. Check out the rotating food pop-ups, too. 949 N. Rendon St; www.palslounge.com.
Treat yourself to a tropical treat. To beat the summer heat, Nola Brewing created a Tangerine Wheat brew that is light-bodied with a citrus flavor. Available at local grocers and the Nola Brewing Tap Room. 3001 Tchoupitoulas St.; nolabrewing.com.
Shop and stock. After you check out some of Louisiana’s breweries and bars, visit Breaux Mart to fill your fridge with your favorite ales. 3233 Magazine St.; 315 East Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette; 2904 Severn Avenue, Metairie; 9647 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge; breauxmart.com.
Set a calendar alert for September 21, 2019, to attend the largest beer festival in the Gulf South region, Nola on Tap at New Orleans City Park. Sample 400+ local, national, and home-brewed craft beers while helping raise money for the Louisiana SPCA. www.nolaontap.org.
For information on Louisiana breweries visit libations.louisianatravel.com/breweries.