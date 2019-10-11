Gambit is all in for fall and football and we will be popping up at the Tchop Yard on Sunday, October 20 starting at 2:30pm to cheer on the black & gold. The Gambit street team will be entering people to win game tickets and some cool football swag (we hear the some Saintsations may stop by too). Don’t forget to dress in your best black & gold to show some super spirit.
The Tchoup Yard (405 Third St. ) is an outdoor hot spot this football season and was recently featured in Gambit’s 100+ Bar Guide as a NOLA outdoor bar to visit.