Contrary to Halloween, Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a joy-filled celebration of life originating in ancient hispanic cultures who believed it was disrespectful to mourn the deceased. New Orleans has a similar tradition - celebrating the lives of those passed by parading through the streets in a second line. 

SOL is blending our cultures even more this year by supplying a traditional Mexican cerveza to aid in New Orleans' celebration of life. Check out the list of bars below and view the map to find a location serving SOL around the Big Easy for Día de los Muertos - and look out for the SOL party bus giving out samples at local bars. 

(* denotes a stop along the SOL Party Bus route)

Banks Street Bar & Grill - 4401 Banks St - 504.486.0258

Bayou Beer Garden* - 326 Jefferson Davis Pkwy - 504.302.9357

Bourbon Bandstand - 441 Bourbon St - 504.266.2374

Bourbon Heat - 711 Bourbon St - 504.324.4669

Bruno's Tavern* - 7538 Maple St - 504.861.7615

Famous Door - 339 Bourbon St 

Fat Katz - 440 Bourbon St - 504.525.0303

Finn McCool's Irish Pub* - 3701 Banks St - 504.486.9080

Funky 544 - 544 Bourbon St - 504.592.0544

Krazy Korner - 640 Bourbon ST - 504.524.3157

Molly's at the Market - 1107 Decatur St - 504.525.5169

Monkey Board* - 1111 Gravier St - 504.518.5600

Monkey Hill Bar - 6100 Magazine St - 504.899.4800

Sidelines Bar & Grill* - 1229 Veterans Memorial Blvd - 504.831.4002

Sportsbeat Pub* - 3330 Ridgelake Dr - 504.838.9563

Swamp Room - 5216 Veterans Memorial Blvd - 504.888.5242

