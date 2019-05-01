Yvonne La Fleur… the woman, the store, the fragrance. Celebrating 50 years of business dressing women for celebrations in life. Opening in 1969, the store started selling $8.00 blue jeans and over the years became the destination for career clothes, ballgowns, tailored suits, sportswear, party and casual dresses, fine knitwear, imported handbags, lingerie, jewelry and hair ornaments, furs, custom millinery and bridal gowns… and her own crafted fragrance – a bouquet of her favorite flowers. Many clients travel from other cities for annual wardrobe selection once they discover the store.
The 10,000 square feet store at 8131 Hampson Street – its original location, is a magical retail experience offering curated collections designed and/or collected by Yvonne La Fleur personally. She has travelled and manufactured throughout the world – France, England, Italy and mainland China. Now much of her inventory is made in the U.S. Also, the store has always offered complimentary alterations from the beginning with the $8.00 jeans to now with wedding gowns and other merchandise.
Refreshments are offered while shopping and a television/bar area for the men.
Visit Monday thru Saturday 10-6pm and ‘til 8pm on Thursday.
Proprietress: Yvonne La Fleur
Address: 8131 Hampson St, New Orleans, LA 70118
Business Phone: (504) 866-9666
Web Address: www.yvonnelafleur.com