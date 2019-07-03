The second installment of the New Orleans Film Society's Summer Film Series at The Orpheum is Wednesday, July 10th. Join Director Lily Keber (one of Gambit's 40 Under 40 2019 honorees) for a viewing of her documentary film Bayou Maharajah which explores the life and music of New Orleans piano legend James Booker. A discussion with Lily Keber immediately follows the film. The 7:00 p.m. screening is free and open to the public, and doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Feeling lucky? Click here to enter to win a VIP viewing experience to the summer films.