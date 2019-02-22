The New Orleans Jr. Journalism Program is a finalist in the #RenewalAwards recognizing local organizations driving positive change. Please Vote and Share by clicking here.
The New Orleans Junior Journalism Program (JRNOLA) has been named one of 15 finalists, from over 9,000 national nominees, for a special award as part of the 2019 Atlantic Magazine's Renewal Awards, recognizing their efforts to cultivate local aspiring high school journalists (writers, broadcaster, videographers).
JNROLA was founded in 2017 as a stand alone 501(c)(3) organization and after school newsroom open to all New Orleans area high school students. Mentored by local and national media, and working with major events, sports franchises, and cultural stakeholders, JRNOLA students work on a regular basis to earn media credentials and professional access to cover major events by investing their time writing and learning in an after-school newsroom.
The students also earn publishing opportunities with mainstream news and content partners. With an impressive list of events and organizations already providing students’ access to date (including the NBA All-Star Game, WrestleMania, ESPN, New Orleans Saints, and even the Super Bowl). To vote and learn more JRNOLA visit: JRNOLA.org