The fourth and final installment of the New Orleans Film Society's Summer Film Series at The Orpheum features the cult classic film Down by Law on Thursday, July 25th. The 1986 comedy follows the relationship between three inmates as they escape from prison and wander through the bayous. As always, the screening is free and open to the public with free popcorn for Film Society members. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the screening begins at 7:00 p.m.
Feeling lucky? Click here to enter to win a VIP viewing experience for the film.