Beer cocktails are trending across the city and Gambit asked some local bartenders to get creative and share their favorite recipes.
Get inspired and try to create your own— or replicate one of these boozy beer beverages.
Calling all New Orleans professional mixologists: If you would like to submit a recipe to Gambit, email vip@gambitweekly.com.
Our favorites will be featured in our BIG Bar Guide in November.
|The Tootsie Train
|Cocktail by Craig Soniat from Wrong Iron On The Greenway
1 oz Stoli Vanilla
1 oz creme de cocoa
1/4 oz Frangelico
1/4 oz lemon juice
3 oz Blue Moon
4 dashes orange bitters Muddled orange
|No More Blues
|Cocktail by Rachel from Ugly Dog Saloon & BBQ
1/4 oz Arnaud's Special Orange Bitters
1/4 oz cinnamon simple syrup
1 1/4 oz Effen Green Apple
1/2 oz Amaretto
1 1/2 oz sweet n sour
Shake with ice
Strain over ice into glass
Top with 2 oz Blue Moon
Garnish with orange wedge sprinkled with cinnamon
|Comme Ci, Comme Ca
|Cocktail by Matt Wilbratte
1 oz Sazerac Rye
1/2 oz luxardo
6 drops ginger bitters
Lemon wedge
6 oz Blue Moon
|Desert Moon
|Cocktail by Kristin from Finn McCool's Irish Pub
1 oz Vida Mezcal
.5 oz Lemon juice
.25 oz Agave
.5 oz Grapefruit
2 dash each of Angostura and Orange
1 dash of cinnamon
Shaken and served over ice
Top with Blue Moon Belgian White
Garnish with orange
|Blue Skyy Blue Moon Cocktail
|Cocktail by Tabitha Rayne from Bourbon Heat
1 1/4 oz. Skyy Mango vodka
.25 oz Real Ginger purée
2 fresh limes
Shake and pour over ice
Top with Blue Moon Belgian White beer
|The Ferry is Down
|Cocktail by Brandon Hornberger from Backspace Bar
2 sprigs of tarragon
6 drops bittermens hopped grapefruit bitters
1/4 lemon juice
1/4 orange juice
3/4 blue moon reduction
1/8th cynar 70
1/4 dolin sweet vermouth
1 1/4 ilegal mezcal joven
3/4 gunpowder Irish gin
Black pepper tincture
Orange zest
In a shaker, add all ingredients except black pepper tincture and orange peel, shake/fine strain into an 8 oz coupe. Spray black pepper tincture over the cocktail and express orange peel zest over cocktail.
|Moon's Pimm's Cup
|Cocktail by Heather Rosiere from Mahony's in the French Quarter
2 oz Pimm's No.1
1 cucumber peels
2 Orange Wedges
1.25 oz Simple Syrup
1.25 oz Lemon Juice
3 oz Blue Moon
In mixing glass, muddle cucumber, orange, simple syrup
Add Pimm's & Lemon Juice then small of scoop ice
Shake well
Fill Mason Jar with ice, double strain into jar
Top with Blue Moon
Garnish with Orange peel, 2 strawberry wedges and 3 blueberries
|Rusted Moon
|Cocktail from Galatoire’s
1.5 oz Oban 14 year
1 oz Drambuie
2 oz Blue Moon
2 dashes Angostura bitters, garnish orange peel and mint