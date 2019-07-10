Slice those lime wedges and salt your rims - National Tequila Day is July 24th. Whether you're looking for a tequila sunrise, a classic margarita, or you're ready to dive into body shots, these bars have you covered with some bueno Tequila Day specials. Learn more about each location below and use the map to plan out your Tequila Day bar crawl.
|La Chilanga
|3229 Williams Blvd • Kenner
$1 Tequila shots all day July 24th.
|SoBou
|310 Rue Chartres • French Quarter
The "Tequila Me!" Description: El Jimador Reposado, fresh lime juice, OleoSacchaum, Averell drizzle
|Black Duck Bar
|605 Canal St. • French Quarter
“Old Spanish Trail” with Mi Campo Blanco tequila, pepper shrub, watermelon shrub, lemon, and agave
|Cru
|535 Franklin Ave • Marigny
Southern-Creole eats like shrimp rémoulade & drinks served in historic surrounds with a courtyard. Featured drink is "The Creole Margarita" - a classic margarita with a Creole shrub float.
Map to Tequila
Use this map of locations to plan out your own Tequila Day bar crawl through the greater New Orleans area.