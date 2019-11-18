Gambit's Guide to Giving 2019
Letter from the Publisher
For nearly thirty years, Gambit has been telling the stories of New Orleans’ artists, musicians, politicians, restauranteurs and civic leaders, with a commitment to spotlighting the people who make our region unique. From features like 40 under 40, weekly shoutouts in “thumbs up”, fundraiser event listings, to informative cover stories— our commitment to community coverage has also always included the nonprofit community. Gambit’s Annual Guide to Giving (my favorite special section of the year), offers nonprofit organizations the opportunity to tell our readers their stories. This yearbook of do-gooders will tell you who they serve, what they need to continue to operate and how you can get involved. I am grateful to live in New Orleans, a city that has so many nonprofits and people who are willing to give back. I hope that you will learn about a new organization, fundraising event or volunteer opportunity in this guide.
Cheers to an inspired, mindful and grateful start to the giving season.
— Jeanne Exnicios Foster, Publisher
Become a Gambit Patron Member and give space to YOUR favorite nonprofit to tell its story in an upcoming issue of Gambit. Founding patron members of Gambit’s new community membership program will be given advertising space to donate to a local 501-C3 organization of their choice— in addition to receiving an invitation for two to attend a special holiday Gambit Patron Party at Couvant Restaurant.
