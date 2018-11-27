Get cozy this holiday season with a pair of Bonfolk socks. The company, founded by 40 Under 40 Class of 2016 honoree Janna Hart Black, sells high-quality, locally designed socks that represent the unique culture of the south. Shop styles and learn more here.
A pair purchased is a pair donated. Socks are the most requested, yet least donated clothing item among homeless shelters. For every pair of Bonfolk socks sold, the company donates a pair to people in need in the United States. So you can feel good about your purchase - and not just because they're so comfortable.
Enter to win 2 pairs of socks. We're starting off the giving season by offering a pair of the 'Blue Crab' and 'Tropical Palm' socks, pictured below. Fill out the form at the bottom of the page for your chance to win.