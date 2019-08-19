The New Orleans Drag Workshop has transformed 10 drags into FIERCE drag queens! The Headmisteress, the legendary Drag Icon Vinsantos, will be the host of the latest Draguation Ceremony for the one and only New Orleans Drag Workshop on Tuesday, August 20 at 10pm at the AllWays Lounge & Cabaret.
The NODW is the world's ONLY drag university. That's right. These soon-to-be queens take an intense 12 week course as they learn from the best of the best. Now, they are ready to slay!
Want to attend? Purchase your tickets here.