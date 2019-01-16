On Friday, February 8th, Nuit Belge returns to New Orleans for a night of perfect pairings at Generations Hall featuring cuisine from local chefs and the best Belgian and Belgian-inspired beers. Twelve of the city's top chefs are presented with two beers for which they will create a unique dish that pairs well with each. Enjoy unlimited pours and pairings in addition to complimentary chocolate, cheese and oyster bars. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Feeling lucky? Enter to win a pair of tickets to the experience by filling out the form below.