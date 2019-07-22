Boxing matches? Check. Burlesque shows? Check. BYOB? Check. Sounds like Friday Night Fights is back! That’s right. It’s summertime and the heat is officially on. Head to the streets surrounding 1632 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard on Friday, July 26 at 7pm for the action-packed extravaganza that is filled with sexy and show-stopping entertainment.
Get ready for old school boxing matches with both men and women, dancers, burlesque and drag performances, DJs, crowd contests and more.
Click here to purchase your ticket. As always, military get in free with their military ID.