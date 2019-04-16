You are cordially invited to Gambit's 31st Annual Big Easy Entertainment Awards presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism's #OnlyLouisiana Music Ambassador Program. Join us on Monday, April 22 at 6pm at the Orpheum Theater to award the best performers and performances of 2018 in music and theater.
This star-studded awards ceremony will feature performances by PJ Morton, Bon Bon Vivant, Rory Danger & The Danger Dangers, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and more.
Here are the 2019 Theater Nominees and Music Nominees.
Join the fun!
