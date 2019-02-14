The King of Carnival, Rex Duke, is back for the 2019 season and for the first time ever he is giving our readers the chance to weigh-in on who won Carnival 2019.
The Rex Duke Carnival Awards are your chance to weigh-in on your favorites. As you're out getting your carnival on, keep track of which krewes 'wow' you the most and come back here to vote for the most beautiful floats, best executed theme and more. For voting, you'll be entered to win a $100 gift card to Apolline.
Involved in one of the parades? #TellYourKrewe to vote at bestofneworleans.com/rexduke.
Rex Duke will announce the 2019 winners of the Carnival Awards in the March 17 issue of Gambit.