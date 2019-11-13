The one and only trixxie carr is heading to The Twilight Room at The AllWays Lounge & Cabaret on Tuesday, November 19. The doors open at 8pm and the show begins at 8:30pm.
The Bay Area artist, trixxie carr, is one of many things. A musician, drag queen and multimedia artist – just to name a few. trixxie carr presents: herSELF focuses on subculture and mainstream issues, and it showcases the music and performances that make trixxie herSELF. Fierce! Ferocious! Rare!
