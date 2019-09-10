25th Gretna Heritage Festival

It's the 25th year of the Gretna Heritage Festival. This this award winning festival promotes and supports businesses and organizations in the City of Gretna, LA. The 3-day festival from Friday, September 27th to Sunday, September 29th will feature music from Rick Springfield, KC and The Sunshine Band, José Felicano and more. There will be a Food Court, Classic Car Show, German Beer Garden and lots more to explore!

And you (yes, you) can enter to win 4 weekend passes! Fill out the form below for your chance to win. The deadline to enter is Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

For full contest rules and regulations, visit bestofneworleans.com/win.

