It's the 25th year of the Gretna Heritage Festival. This this award winning festival promotes and supports businesses and organizations in the City of Gretna, LA. The 3-day festival from Friday, September 27th to Sunday, September 29th will feature music from Rick Springfield, KC and The Sunshine Band, José Felicano and more. There will be a Food Court, Classic Car Show, German Beer Garden and lots more to explore!
And you (yes, you) can enter to win 4 weekend passes! Fill out the form below for your chance to win. The deadline to enter is Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
For full contest rules and regulations, visit bestofneworleans.com/win.