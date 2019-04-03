The world's largest showcase of Louisiana music and culture, the French Quarter Festival, returns to the historic neighborhood April 11-14, 2019. 1,700+ local musicians perform on 23 stages throughout the weekend, including John Boutté, Little Freddie King, Irma Thomas and hundreds more.
Adding to the diverse music lineup, more than 60 local restaurants showcase Louisiana cuisine ranging from classics like Cochon de Lait Po-boys and Chargrilled Oysters to more contemporary options.
Click the digital booklet above to check out this year's schedule cubes and map.