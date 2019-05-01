NO Fleas Market, owned and operated by the Louisiana SPCA, is a resale shop that supports animal welfare by donating a portion of proceeds to local shelters and rescue groups. Animal overpopulation is an issue throughout our community and it impacts more than just one organization. Through NO Fleas Market, the Louisiana SPCA is able to support its partner groups by covering the cost of veterinary care, offering a space to host adoption events and so much more!
Open Tuesday-Saturday 10 am – 6 pm and Sunday 12 -5 pm, NO Fleas Market is a great place to find high-end women’s and men’s fashion as well as small household items. In addition to finding great items and amazing prices, you’ll even get to meet adoptable animals from the Louisiana SPCA as you shop! Help support the homeless animals in our community by donating and shopping at NO Fleas Market.
Owners: Louisiana SPCA
Address: 4228 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
Web Address: la-spca.org/nofleas