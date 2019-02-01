Got Gumbo? On Thursday, February 7, United Way hosts the 19th annual "Got Gumbo?" Cook-Off at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. Several of the city's top restaurants offer their best gumbo and desserts to raise money for the United Way of Southeast Louisiana's 'gumbo' of services. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. - learn more on the Facebook event page and grab your tickets here.
United Way SELA works to eradicate poverty in Southeast Louisiana through a variety of programs and partnerships that educate and empower individuals, building a stronger community. Click here to learn more about the organization and view the video below.