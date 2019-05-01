KD’s NOLA Treats (KDNT) is a locally owned and operated, full-service Dessert Company specializing in old-fashioned homemade desserts with Vegan and Gluten Free options. KDNT offers dessert catering and delivers to metro New Orleans, Westbank, Metairie and Kenner. KD’s Signature Desserts include Buttered Rum Bread Pudding, Mini Cheesecakes, Praline Brownies and more. KDNT now offers Breakfast/Brunch options. Favorites include their Mini Banana Bread Loafs and Spinach Feta Frittatas. Single serve desserts may be purchased at Nesbit’s Market, Edison’s Espresso & Tea or local markets and festivals. KDNT ships the Praline Brownie, Praline Blondie, and Creamy Pralines. For more information, visit kdsnolatreats.com. Allow KDNT to cater your next corporate event, wedding or birthday party. Need treats in your store? Contact KD’s about wholesale packages. Also, KDNT loves to fest. If you’re in need of a dessert vendor for an upcoming festival, email info@kdsnolatreats.com.
Owner: Kim Dejan
Email Address: info@kdsnolatreats.com
Business Phone: (504) 345-4555
Web Address: kdsnolatreats.com