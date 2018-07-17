Take a thrilling boxing match and spice it up with some New Orleans flair like a BYOB policy, sideshow performances, and surprises around every corner. You're left with a sexy, action-packed extravaganza called Friday Night Fights; and it’s returning to Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. on August 3rd for the Sexy Summer Show.
What goes down at the show?
Crowds will gather around a boxing ring outside the Friday Night Fights gym to view a series of old-school boxing fights. Fights are split into multiple matches and separated by all varieties of entertainment including burlesque, dancers, hip-hop artists, crowd contests, and much more. The Sexy Summer Show also features a crowd-judged swimsuit contest. Any attendee who arrives wearing only a bathing suit will be eligible to win. The whole event is BYOB, so prepare to join one of New Orleans’ liveliest crowds for a night that will make you cheer, cringe, and everything in between.
Read more about the spectacle in Maxim’s account of New Orleans’ “strangest and most titillating entertainment.”
Tickets are available online for $15 or can be purchased at the door for $20.
See for yourself.
Holub Film recorded the last fights in their entirety. View the video below for an idea of what to expect.