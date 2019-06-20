Before Brewsiana 2019 returns later in the summer, Lil' Brewsiana is taking over the taps at House of Blues New Orleans on Saturday, June 29th with six local breweries, a full lineup of music, and light bites. A $10 ticket grants you entry to the fest, and tasting wristbands are sold separately inside. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here.
Featured Breweries: Port Orleans, Bayou Teche, Urban South, Gnarley Barley, Parish Brewery, Tin Roof Brewing
Feeling lucky? Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the festival and 5 beer tastings.