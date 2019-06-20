Lil Brewsiana

Before Brewsiana 2019 returns later in the summer, Lil' Brewsiana is taking over the taps at House of Blues New Orleans on Saturday, June 29th with six local breweries, a full lineup of music, and light bites. A $10 ticket grants you entry to the fest, and tasting wristbands are sold separately inside. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Featured Breweries: Port Orleans, Bayou Teche, Urban South, Gnarley Barley, Parish Brewery, Tin Roof Brewing

Feeling lucky? Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the festival and 5 beer tastings. 

