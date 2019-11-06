NOBA presents Pilobolus in Shadowland–The New Adventure on Friday, November 22 at 8pm at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.
An American dance sensation for almost 50 years, Pilobolus returns with Shadowland–The New Adventure. This playful ensemble of gravity-defying, shape-shifting dancers has tickled the imagination and entertained the world with its breathtaking physicality and jaw-dropping athleticism that defies what is humanly possible. With ingenious multimedia animation, dance and shadow theater, Shadowland is a madcap adventure and charming love story that follows a couple on their quest to fantastical places to save a magical bird. Part science fiction, part film noir and part romantic comedy, Shadowland is full of visual surprises that will enchant audiences of all ages!
Click here to see the video for Shadowland-The New Adventure!
Fill out the form below to enter to win a pair of tickets for Shadowland-The New Adventure. Deadline to enter: Thursday, November 14, 2019.
For full contest rules and regulations, visit bestofneworleans.com/win.