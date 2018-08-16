Each year near the end of the summer, the Louisiana Architecture Foundation celebrates the unique creativity that gives rise to breathtaking architecture and design. From August 23-26, they bring the Architecture & Design Film Festival to New Orleans, with a series of carefully selected film screenings, discussions, and influential panelists. Check out some of the events below and use the buttons to purchase tickets or RSVP to the events you'd like to attend.
Thurday, August 23 | Contemporary Arts Center | 6pm
Kick-off the Architecture & Design Film Fest with a party featuring music, open bar, and catering by Hippie Kitchen. Following the opening party, at 8pm the film BigTime will screen, spotlighting Danish starchitect Bjarke Ingels. Tickets are available for $50.
Building Hope: The Maggie's Centres - Film & Panel Discussion
Saturday, August 25 | The Broad Theater | 11:15am
The film tells the story of The Maggie's Centres and how great design plays a role in the cancer support they offer. Following the event, there will be a panel discussion. Free to attend with RSVP.
Book Talk with Louis Kahn Biographer Wendy Lesser and John Klingman
Saturday, August 25 | The Broad Theater | 1:15pm
Award-winning author Wendy Lesser leads a discussion and book signing of her biography You Say to Brick and is joined by former Tulane architecture professor John Klingsman. Free to attend with RSVP.