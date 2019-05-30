Join Bourbon House for the Glenfiddich Cocktail Party and Guided Tasting on Thursday, June 6 at 6pm. Start the evening off by enjoying a Glefiddich Old Fashioned, oysters, charcuterie and passed hors d’oeuvres. After the party, the guided tasting will be led by Brand Ambassador, David Allardice. Guests will taste and learn about Glenfiddich 12, 14 and very special 19 Age of Discovery Whisky.
Passed Hors D'oeuvres:
Smoked Salmon Cake with Caper Creole Remoulade
Whisky Shrimp & White Bean Tartlet
Mini Cottage Pies
Des Allemand Catfish & Chips