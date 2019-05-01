“Anyone can be an artist,” according to local attorney, April Watson. She opened The Shard Shop with artist, Mary Hong two years ago. Watson learned about ShardWorx at Hong’s studio while vacationing in Grayton Beach. “I wanted to re-create the feeling that I had on vacation making art in a relaxing, beautiful studio. Now we teach people how to use broken shards of glass to make sparkling art. The best part of my day is seeing people surprise themselves. The technique is fun and forgivable.” Unlike painting, you can move the glass around and play with different glass colors and sizes until you achieve your desired look. The Shard Shop has artists on staff 7 days a week to provide you with as much or as little help as you want. They offer art for sale, classes, workshops, and parties for kids and adults and workshops. “We love people, and to make it affordable for everyone we are now offering Shards and Chardonnay. Adults get 20% off Friday classes after 3 p.m. and a complimentary glass of wine.”
Proprietors: April L Watson & Mary Hong
Address: 3138 Magazine St., Suite C, New Orleans, LA 70115
Business Phone: (504) 309-2581
Web Address: shardshop.com/nola