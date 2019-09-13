Pure Dermatology Header

You set the date – now it is time to start considering your skin. Here is a timeline to help plan your big day.

9 Months:

• Establish a plan and determine the perfect skin care routine with dermatologist-approved retinols, sunscreen, peptides, and antioxidants.

• While it lasts about 3-5 months, Pure Dermatology recommends a Botox “trial run” to determine the best plan for your skin to hide frown lines and wrinkles.

6 Months:

Begin treatments for smooth glowing skin. This may include microneedling, laser treatments and medical-grade chemical peels.

• Microneedling will improve fine lines, pores, wrinkles, and scarring.

• Lasers treatments will help with broken blood vessels, redness, and or pigment.

• Chemical peels can treat acne, pigmentation and sun damage as well as control redness.

4 Months: Remove unwanted fat in stubborn areas. trusculpt iD is a fast and painless alternative to Coolsculpting.

1 Month: Refresh your skin with your pre-determined Botox and filler plan.

1- 2 Weeks: Finish your polishing and prep with an Oxygeneo superfacial or skin-brightening peel.

To enter to win a $1,000 prize package from Pure Dermatology, including a skincare consult, injectable package, Oxygeneo super facial and $100 towards skin care products, fill out the form below.

To make an appointment with Pure Dermatology, click here.

Pure Dermatology 2
View comments