You set the date – now it is time to start considering your skin. Here is a timeline to help plan your big day.
9 Months:
• Establish a plan and determine the perfect skin care routine with dermatologist-approved retinols, sunscreen, peptides, and antioxidants.
• While it lasts about 3-5 months, Pure Dermatology recommends a Botox “trial run” to determine the best plan for your skin to hide frown lines and wrinkles.
6 Months:
Begin treatments for smooth glowing skin. This may include microneedling, laser treatments and medical-grade chemical peels.
• Microneedling will improve fine lines, pores, wrinkles, and scarring.
• Lasers treatments will help with broken blood vessels, redness, and or pigment.
• Chemical peels can treat acne, pigmentation and sun damage as well as control redness.
4 Months: Remove unwanted fat in stubborn areas. trusculpt iD is a fast and painless alternative to Coolsculpting.
1 Month: Refresh your skin with your pre-determined Botox and filler plan.
1- 2 Weeks: Finish your polishing and prep with an Oxygeneo superfacial or skin-brightening peel.
