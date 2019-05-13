An ESPY-type event that will have a red carpet, flashing lights and Drew Brees as the guest speaker? That’s right. Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health presents The Advocate's Star of Star Sports Awards on Monday, May 20 at 7pm at the L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge Event Center. Get there early for the Red Carpet Experience that will start at 5:30pm.
In it’s 34th year, the Star of Star Sports Awards honors outstanding high school athletes, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Special Olympics Athletes of the Year in the Baton Rouge area.
Want to attend? Purchase your ticket today!