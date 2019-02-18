Bourbon House presents Wild Turkey Bourbon Cocktail Party on Wednesday, February 20th at 6pm. This cocktail party and guided tasting will be hosted by JoAnn Street, the Wild Turkey Brand Ambassador. Enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and selected bourbon such as Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon, Russell’s Reserve 6 year and more as part of the tasting.
Enjoy the bourbon and food as JoAnn talks about the history of Wild Turkey Distillery bourbon, her experience growing up in the Russel family and more.
Click here for tickets.