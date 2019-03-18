Women have played a huge role in the making of whiskey throughout the years. Did you know that a woman created the very first recipe for sour mash, which became the basis of whiskey? That happened in 1818!
The New Orleans Bourbon Society proudly presents Whiskey Women Dinner on Wednesday, March 20 at 6:30pm at Bourbon House. The first dinner of the Whiskey Women series will feature the Master Taster for Old Forester, Jackie Zykan. Jackie will tell us about her experience as a woman in the whiskey industry, and she’ll guide a tasting with special offerings from Old Forester.
The dinner will include food from Bourbon House along with whiskey pairings from Old Forester.
Menu:
Hors d’oeuvre
Tuna Tartare
First Course
Blackened Avocado Salad
Second Course
Pork Tenderloin Medallion
Third Course
Bronzed Lemonfish
Fourth Course
Louisiana Strawberry and Dark Chocolate Napoleon