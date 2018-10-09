Moonlighters will be held on Friday, October 12th at 6:30pm at Pavilion of the Two Sisters. The magical night begins with a pre-dinner social cocktail hour. At 7:30pm, delve into a delicious family-style dinner prepared by Sylvain, Cavan, Meauxbar and Longway Tavern. Then put on your dancing shoes and spend the rest of the night dancing under the oaks and jamming out to DJ Brice Nice at the after-party starting at 9pm!
This ‘party within a party’ was created to reach and engage the 40 and under crowd to become the next generation of supporters — the Moonlighters. Become a Moonlighter, and be sure to purchase your tickets.