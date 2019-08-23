Gambit and Truly Hard Seltzer wants to know:
What do you Truly love about New Orleans?
One lucky Gambit reader will win a limited edition Truly bike!
HOW TO ENTER TO WIN
1. Follow @gambitneworleans on Instagram every week, between now and September 30, 2019.
2. Find Gambit's #TRULYNOLA posts and tag two friends with a comment for your chance to win.
3. Engage with every weekly post to increase your chances to win.
Must be 21 to enter.
For complete rules and regulations on Gambit promotions, visit bestofneworleans.com/win.