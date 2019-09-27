Now in its 11th year, 504ward, an initiative to attract and retain young professional talent in New Orleans, is proving that professional development extends beyond the office and into New Orleans communities.
Since its inception in 2008, the initiative has reached over 30,000 local young professionals and through their dynamic programs and events.
504ward calls on young professional to be in their number once more as it kicks off its fall programming with the NOLA Young Professional Day of Service of Service this Saturday, September 27 at 10:00 am.
A dozen community-oriented nonprofits across Greater New Orleans will engage a new generation of leaders with the opportunities that include building garden beds for Edible Schoolyard, supporting race day activities with Youth Run NOLA and installing rain barrels for Green Light NOLA.
The day-long event culminates with a lively happy hour at Second Line Brewery featuring complementary beer and food from Rosedale served by none other than the great Chef Susan Spicer.
To sign up for a volunteer spot, click here.
But that’s not all, as 504ward’s most popular event, the Dine Around, returns Thursday, October 24.
Each year hundreds of young professionals across the city are welcomed into the homes of local business, civic and community leaders to share a meal and their love of New Orleans with strangers. The meals are intimate – usually 12 people or less – and conversation focuses on everything from arts and culture to tech and engineering.
The deadline to participate is Wednesday, October 2. Young professionals can sign up for the Dine Around –presented by Capital One— by filling out this form.
Interested in hosting a group of future leaders? Email 504ward@504ward.com for details.