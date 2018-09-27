Are you ready to have the best oysters the Gulf Coast has to offer? The 3rd annual Gulf Coast Oyster Cook-Off & Festival is at Jones Park in Gulfport, MS this weekend. From Friday to Saturday you can eat amazing oysters, listen to live music by headlining country artists Dylan Scott and Jordan Davis, and enjoy a car show. The Oyster Cook-Off will be held on Saturday at 12pm.
Need even more oysters in your life? You can also attend “Cocktails and Oysters,” the St. Jude Charity Fundraiser that is happening Thursday, September 27 for St. Jude’s Kids. This event will be held at the Island View Casino & Resort in the Island View Showroom. There will be food, wine, beer, and a silent auction. You can even win a fresh water pearl necklace!
Bring your kids and umbrellas, and make the most out of your weekend.