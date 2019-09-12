It's here! The 2nd annual Crescent City Burlesque Weekender is happening at the AllWays Lounge & Cabaret on Thursday, September 19 to Saturday, September 21.
To start off the weekend, Thursday will feature performances by Angela Eve, Dawn DrapeHer, Madame B. Ovary, Nadi A'marena and more in the Kick-Off Showcase.
Friday will be just as entertaining with the Unicorn Christening. Find out who will be crowned the Reigning Unicorn. Ariana Amour, Reigning Unicorn of Burlesque 2018, will do a step-down performance. Those who are completing for the title are Boo Bess, Ivory Fox, Lune Noirr and tons more!
The final night, Saturday Night Mass, will close out the weekend show with performances by Aria Delanoche, Bella Blue, Elektra Cute, Media Noche, Moscato Extatique and Po'Chop!
