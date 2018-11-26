Prepare for a weekend that’s daring, sexy and fun. Crescent City Burlesque Weekender is finally here! From Thursday, November 29th to Saturday, December 1st, delve into the exciting performances by well-known burlesque dancers at The AllWays Lounge & Cabaret. The doors open at 9pm, but the fun begins at 10pm.
Start off your weekend on Thursday for the Kick-off Showcase! See performances by Femme Brulée, Magnolia Rouge, Remy Dee and more! Come out on Friday for the Unicorn Christening! See who will be crowned the very first Reigning Unicorn. You’ll get to witness this historic moment. The last show of this raunchy weekend will be the wildest. Brace yourselves for the Dirty Dime Peep Show.
There’s so much to see! Purchase a weekend pass or individual tickets to catch your favorite performances.