In honor of the 300th anniversary of New Orleans, the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) will be uniting masterpieces from extraordinary painters like Rembrandt, Poussin, Rubens, Veronese, Vasari and more for the first time in 225 years in The Orléans Collection. This unique collection derives from the city’s namesake, Philippe II, Duke of Orléans (1674-1723), Regent of France. Philippe II collected some of history’s most important paintings, and he was considered a distinguished collector of his time.
The Orléans Collection will be on view from October 26, 2018 to January 27, 2019. NOMA will host numerous events as part of the exhibit. Those who are interested in learning more will be able to immerse themselves by attending lectures, classes with the curators, film screenings and more.
To learn more about The Orléans Collection, check out the digital edition above and click here.