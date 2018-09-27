Fold it, pinch it, stack it, eat the crust, leave the crust, even use a fork and knife (please don't). There are as many ways to enjoy pizza as there are pizzas to enjoy in the greater New Orleans area. October is National Pizza Month and Gambit is celebrating the meat pies of the city by giving away a $20 gift card to each of the featured locations below. Click on the pizzas for more information, use the map to find a location near you, and fill out the entry form at the bottom of the page for your chance to win. 

Theo's Neighborhood Pizza
Multiple Locations
Every day lunch special: $7.99 1-topping pizza and a drink.
 
 
Tavolino Pizza & Lounge
141 Delaronde St • Algiers

 
Slice Pizzeria
1513 St. Charles Ave • Uptown
Happy hour all day on Saints game days.
 
 
Specialty Italian Bistro
2330 Belle Chasse Hwy • Gretna

 
G's Pizza
Multiple Locations
Homegrown Pizza
6325 Elysian Fields Ave • Gentilly
Pathway to Pizza

Use the map below to find a local spot near you to celebrate National Pizza Month. 

Enter to Win

Fill out the form below and you'll be entered to win a $20 gift certificate to each of the featured locations. 

