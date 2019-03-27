Head to Cafe Istanbul for Horsefeathers! by Precious Ephemeraon Friday, March 29 at 7pm. Horsefeathers! is a non-binary performance that blends storytelling, drag, burlesque, aerial arts and more. That’s right — prepare for a night that’ll make you forget all of your troubles. Wear your favorite wig, put on a full-face of makeup and tune in for a night to remember. Horsefeathers! will feature performances by Dante the Magician, Juno, Ariana Amour, Nicole Marquez and lots more.
Are you ready for all of the comedy, sass and magic? Click here to learn more about this event and to purchase tickets.