Bar 1908 at the Pythian Market is shaking things up, literally!
The team recently rolled out their inventive and diverse fall menu, including the autumnal Pie on the Rocks. An ode to the beloved flavor of pumpkin spice, this drink pairs Espolon Blanco (by and large, a staff favorite) with their homemade pumpkin spice base. It is the definition of 'seasonally appropriate,' but if that's not your cup of tea, fear not! There is something for everyone at the #afoodhallforall. Another popular option is reminiscent of a traditional sidecar, cleverly named The Streetcar - Three Roll Spiced Rum, orange liqueur, and fresh lemon juice comprise this delicious take on a classic.
Catch their happy hour every single day of the week from 4-7 pm, featuring the fan-favorite Grand Temple Old Fashioned. A little bourbon, a little rye, this smooth cocktail is a crowd-pleaser that nods its head to the Grand Temple once located inside the deeply historic Pythian building that is now home to Bar 1908 and several food vendors as well. You'll also find frozen beverages, draught & canned beer, a variety of wines, and a broad selection of popular and local spirits alike.
The staff is accommodating, knowledgeable, expedient, and can't wait to have you! Bar 1908 is centrally located within the food hall, has great seating, and TVs for any occasion.
Pythian Market is located at the corner of Gravier and Loyola streets in the Central Business District.