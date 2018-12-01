The New Orleans Pharmacy Museum is holding its annual Rx Gala on Saturday, December 8th at Napoleon House. The fundraising event for the museum features delicious food and drink by Brennan's, entertainment by the Jenn Howard Band and special guests The Merry Antoinettes, a raffle for a live painting of the event, and a spectacular silent auction. The fun doesn't end there - cap your night off at the Cafe Brulot post-party back at the Pharmacy Museum from 11pm till midnight.
Tickets are available online here, or via the ticket widget below.