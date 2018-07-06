Former New Orleanian Tanya Solomon returns to the Crescent City for a two-night, one-woman show on July 21 & 22 at The AllWays Lounge. Originally a circus performer, Solomon began to study magic under the late Harry Anderson and went on to produce the popular variety show "Wonder Farm Cabaret." Having taken her talents to New York, her newest show "Tanya Solomon: Truth Assassin" debuted at the Voorhees Theatre and has since baffled audiences around the country with her sleight-of-hand and violation of logic and laws of nature. Tickets available here or via the widget below for $12.