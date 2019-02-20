Join Gambit as we host the 25th Annual Tribute to the Classical Arts to honor achievements of those in classical music, dance and opera. This event will take place at the Hotel Monteleone on Friday, February 22nd. A buffet lunch is served at 11am and the program begins at noon.
Barbara Haley will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement award, and Opera Creole will receive the Special Recognition award. There will also be live performances by Marigny Opera Ballet, Radical Buffoons, Polymnia Quartet, and more.
