Colin Casey worked for a prominent landscaping company in New Orleans for 6 years before he started a career in sales. While working full time in sales, he started LGD in 2011 and built the company in his spare time. In 2017, he decided to veer off his successful sales career path and dedicate himself solely to growing LGD. LGD now serves neighborhoods across New Orleans, Metairie, and Kenner. LGD is a licensed landscape contractor and irrigation installer, using the latest in technology to improve customer experience and results. Colin commits himself and his crews to attention to detail rooted in tested knowledge of native plants, seasonal planning, correct pruning practices, subsurface drainage, irrigation, and landscape lighting.
From comprehensive maintenance plans to complete landscape installation, LGD provides the highest quality customer service while using the highest quality products and equipment.
Owner: Colin Casey
Business Phone: (504) 251-6214
Web Address: www.nolalgd.com