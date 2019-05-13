Dear Friend,
The “after” photo shows the lone firewall that remained standing once the flames stopped burning. This image is depressing by one measure, yet oddly hopeful by another. In it I see you, the mortar that binds the wall, making NOLA Til Ya Die stronger than any disaster.
Time and time again, and often when least expected, your unique expressions of support and kindness have shone a warm light during some rather dark days. For this and more, I am eternally grateful. Most importantly, I am extremely proud and deeply humbled by the worldwide community we have built and continue to build together.
You have my most heartfelt appreciation. Thank you for standing by NOLA Til Ya Die… and by me.
Kassy
Founder and Owner: Kathleen A McCall
